Dec. 16, 1919

Chicago Tribune

Two U.S. trade deals help the Midwest

For much of the past two years, ominous clouds have hung over America’s trade relations with the rest of the world. It’s too soon to forecast blue skies and pleasant breezes, but the weather is improving.

A few days back, the Trump administration and House Democrats reached an agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated to replace NAFTA. On Friday, the United States and China announced a major breakthrough in their debilitating standoff.

The former was in order for a variety of reasons. Perhaps most important, rules on intellectual property, digital commerce and pharmaceuticals needed to be brought into the 21st century. NAFTA, which dates to 1994, was drafted before smartphones and streaming video became central features of life.

The new deal has new environmental protections, as well as content requirements designed to keep U.S. auto production and jobs from going to Mexico. Some provisions are worse than NAFTA’s, but economists generally agree the net effect will be positive for Americans.

The “Phase One” deal with China commits Beijing to buy more American farm products, upgrade protections for intellectual property and provide stronger safeguards for U.S. companies doing business in China. In return, President Donald Trump agreed to cut previously imposed tariffs from 15% to 7.5% and cancel a raft of import duties that had been scheduled to take effect.

Whether the deal will live up to the promises is anyone’s guess. The Chinese apparently did not accept the administration’s demand that it buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods. The value of the other pledges Beijing is making will depend a lot on the details of the accord and the mechanisms established to enforce them.

But the greater importance of both agreements is what they prevent. The USMCA averts the threat of new trade barriers on our southern and northern borders - which would raise consumer prices, disrupt production and hobble economic growth in all three countries. It preserves a North American free trade zone that has been a boon to Midwestern farmers, who ship billions of dollars’ worth of their crops to our neighbors.

The China deal heads off the trade war escalation that Trump had scheduled, which would have imposed levies of 15% on more than $150 billion worth of Chinese goods. It also halves the 15% tariffs he had previously put on some products, though it doesn’t touch the 25% tariffs he put on others.

The showdown with China has cost American farmers by depriving them of lucrative overseas markets. It has also cost American taxpayers, who have to pay for the bailout provided for those farmers, which so far total $28 billion. The persistent uncertainty over trade has made it hard for companies and investors to make plans with confidence.

These agreements don’t solve everything: Trump has also put tariffs on washing machines, solar panels steel and aluminum. But they should dispel a lot of fear and anxiety and help establish a favorable framework for commerce with some important trade partners. A round of applause is in order - or at least a sigh of relief.

___

Dec. 18, 2019

The News-Gazette (Champaign)

Quit carping. start eating

There are many fronts in the war on an invasive fish with a less-than-savory reputation.

They’ve been ground up and turned into dog food. Promoters have recast their image into “wild Mississippi river” and sold them overseas.

But Chicago Magazine recently reported a new twist on what to do with the Bighead and Silver Asian carp that it says are thriving “in Illinois waterways just south of Chicago.”

Dirk Fucik, who runs Dirk’s Seafood and Gourmet, serves carp ground up into sliders and covers them with flavorings.

Contending they taste great, all Fucik asks is that his consumers give carp a chance.

“I really believe in selling Asian carp for what it is, letting it stand on its own merits,” he said.

That may be a tall order. But something has to be done about the carp. Naturalists fear they could move into the Great Lakes, where their voracious appetites could wreak havoc on the ecosystems.

Indeed, the concern about carp getting into Lake Michigan is so great that Congress is considering spending nearly $800 million to upgrade the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet. The plan calls for various deterrents to carp migration, including “an acoustic deterrent, bubble curtain and upgraded electric barrier along the river.”

Fucik argued that it would be much easier just to catch and eat them, and he’s doing his best to contribute to the market demand that would drive increased commercial fishing for carp.

That’s not to say fishing for carp is not already a going concern. Government-contracted fishers already are removing a reported 1 million pounds of the fish from state waterways. Even at their sometimes incredibly large size, that’s a lot of carp.

But what better solution than to turn this country’s free enterprise system loose on the carp - after all, demand requires supply.

But that goes back to the taste thing, a problem Fucik claims to have solved.

He “double-grinds” the carp he purchases because they are “so bony.” Then he mixes the meat with “panko or salsa” and serves it “with mustard or an addictive spicy mayo.”

“Anything you can do with ground meat you can do with carp,” Fucik contends.

One need not be a natural pessimist to conclude this is going to be a tough sell.

But who knows? It might work out if enough people give carp, not to mention peace, a chance.

___

Dec. 15, 2019

The Southern Illinoisan

Challenges, opportunity lie ahead for SIU president

Daniel Mahony has yet to serve a minute as president of the Southern Illinois University system, but we agree with his initial assessment of his new job - there is a great opportunity for impact at SIU.

Mahony has held a variety of jobs at the University of Louisville, Kent State University and currently he is serving as president of Winthrop University in South Carolina. His first day of work at SIU will be in March.

Mahony’s initial assessment of SIU is right on the money. It’s hardly a secret that the last few years have been unkind to SIU. The state’s disastrous finances have resulted in loss of staff, deferred maintenance and a plunging enrollment.

In addition, the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses have engaged in an unbecoming civil war, at times behaving like petulant children angling for parental attention. Add to that a seemingly continuous parade of administrators and the odd scandal or two.

A cynic might note that the bar Mahony faces to be considered a success is incredibly low. However, no one can afford to have that kind of attitude - not SIU administrators, not faculty nor staff, not students and residents of Southern Illinois.

We, the people who live and work in the region, need Southern Illinois University to be viable and vital. We need the university to be the cultural and economic center of our mini-universe. If Mahony can get the university back on the right track, he indeed will have a great opportunity for impact.

A university hiring a new president is always reminiscent of a football coach unveiling his new recruiting class - everybody looks like an All-American on signing day. Again, cynicism aside, Mahony comes with credentials that appear to fit SIU’s needs like a glove.

Like SIU and most other major American universities, Winthrop is facing recruiting challenges. Winthrop’s enrollment declined from 6,109 students in 2016 to 5,865 this year. But, the university took several other vital steps forward.

Under Mahony, Winthrop’s four-year graduation rate has increased by 7.7% and its six-year graduation rate has risen to 64%. By comparison, SIU’s six-year rate is 45%. In addition, levels of diversity among students and staff have increased.

In that regard, it appears as if Mahony is coming to SIU at a good time. Freshman applications have spiked. Retention was better last year than in the recent past. And, although Illinois is still on shaky financial ground, funding for higher education has stabilized.

Frankly, SIU’s trajectory can only go up. We have to give Mahony the benefit of the doubt and suggest that his leadership will create a steeper climb.

One of the reasons Mahony found the SIU position attractive is that the position will present challenges.

He’s also right on that front.

Mahony will have to make serious decisions early in his tenure that will shape his overall success. One of the primary decisions will be hiring a new chancellor for the Carbondale campus. Instability in leadership has exacerbated issues on the system’s flagship campus.

Then there is the issue of mending the sibling relationship between the two campuses. A survey of 18 members of the SIU staff across the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses found that none of the university leaders were aware of a long-term plan for the system.

Clarifying the mission of each of the campuses will have to be on Mahony’s front burner.

“Everyone talks about my vision or me being a visionary,” Mahony said. “I’m much more of the perspective of we do that as a group, I want people that are collaborators … that share the same vision and direction that I have. I don’t want people that are ‘yes’ people, but I want people that are on board.”

Let’s all hope that comes to fruition.

