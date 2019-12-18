Edward Snowden is not entitled to receive proceeds from the sale of the former intelligence contractor’s memoir, “Permanent Record,” a federal court judge ruled Tuesday.

Citing agreements Mr. Snowden entered into with the CIA and National Security Agency, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady ruled that the U.S. government is entitled to collect any money he makes off his memoir and related public events.

Mr. Snowden, 36, has been wanted in the U.S. for more than six years in connection with criminal charges brought as a result of leaking classified material to the media. He released “Permanent Record” on September 17, and the Department of Justice sued him the same day for publishing the book in violation of non-disclosure agreements he signed with both the CIA and NSA.

Ruling from federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, Judge O’Grady granted summary judgment to the government and agreed with prosecutors that Mr. Snowden is liable for breaching his agreements with the government by releasing the book and making related public remarks without first seeking and receiving approval.

“The contractual language of the Secrecy Agreements is unambiguous,” the judge ruled. “Snowden accepted employment and benefits conditioned upon prepublication review obligations.”

“The contracts are clear that even tangentially related information or material – indeed, even fictional works – are subject to prepublication review,” the judge added.

Mr. Snowden did not immediately comment on the ruling.

Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union representing Mr. Snowden, said that the defense team disagreed with the ruling and was considering its options, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s farfetched to believe that the government would have reviewed Mr. Snowden’s book or anything else he submitted in good faith,” Mr. Kaufman said in a statement, according to the AP. “For that reason, Mr. Snowden preferred to risk his future royalties than to subject his experiences to improper government censorship.”

Mr. Snowden was out of the country when he was charged in 2013 with theft and violations of the U.S. Espionage Act for leaking classified material. He was granted asylum by Russia shortly afterward and has resided there ever since.

He has promoted his book since its release in interviews conducted via video link from Russia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.