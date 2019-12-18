The Republican Party is fundraising off of Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch saying, “Merry Christmas” during a live television appearance on Tuesday.

“Justice Gorsuch said ‘Merry Christmas‘ and liberals are losing their minds!” the Republican Party tweeted on Tuesday. “With @realDonaldTrump in charge, we’re saying MERRY CHRISTMAS AGAIN! Get your Limited-Edition Christmas Stickers before they’re gone.”

Supreme Court justices rarely appear on live television following Senate hearings on their nominations, as cameras are absent from their courtroom. But Justice Gorsuch made a live appearance on Fox News on Tuesday morning to promote his book, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It,” which was published in September.

“Joining us now for a rare live interview, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Good morning to you,” said Ainsley Earhardt, Fox News personality, on Tuesday.

“Merry Christmas,” Justice Gorsuch said.

“Merry Christmas, I love that you say that. What an honor to talk to you,” Ms. Earhardt replied.

Criticism of Justice Gorsuch’s holiday greeting was swift on social media.

“Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just appeared on Fox and Friends this morning, making a point to parrot the ‘Merry Christmas‘ talking point of the GOP,” tweeted progressive writer Amee Vanderpool, who has more than 260,000 followers on Twitter. “If he’s willing to go on Fox and throw a shout out to Republican narratives, what [else] is he willing to do?”

Other critics did not focus on the content of his remarks, but simply took issue with his decision to appear on the network.

“Justice Neil Gorsuch is on ‘Fox & Friends’ right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV?” tweeted Brian Stelter, progressive media watchdog at CNN.

The GOP has not yet revealed how much the Gorsuch-themed Christmas fundraising pitch has hauled in this holiday season.

