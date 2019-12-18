Half of U.S. voters say they support the House’s voting to impeach President Trump, according to a poll released Wednesday ahead of an anticipated vote.

Fifty percent of U.S. voters said they support impeachment, including 41% who said they “strongly” support it, according to the Morning Consult/Politico poll.

And 43% said they oppose impeachment, including 37% who said they “strongly” oppose it.

The numbers have been essentially unchanged since Morning Consult started tracking the question in late October after the House formally opened its impeachment inquiry.

Other polling has shown support for impeachment and/or Mr. Trump’s removal from office decline or hold steady in recent weeks.

Democrats and Republicans did differ on the political ramifications. Fifty-five percent of Democrats said the inquiry will make it less likely that Mr. Trump wins re-election, while 64% of Republicans said it makes it more likely.

House Democrats are charging Mr. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his alleged pressuring of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing politically beneficial investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and the 2016 elections.

The survey of 1,991 registered voters was taken from Dec. 14-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

