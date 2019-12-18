Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told senators Wednesday questions remain about the FBI’s missteps in investigating a former Trump campaign adviser.

When asked if any questions lingered from the nearly two-year probe into the FBI’s wiretapping of Trump adviser Carter Page, Mr. Horowitz said the bureau hasn’t accounted for its mistakes.

“How did all of these failures in the FISA process that is layered with all these controls happen and why?” he said.

“At this stage, we didn’t get good explanations on that and that is something we would have liked to have had good explanations about,” Mr. Horowitz continued.

Mr. Horowitz testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Security Committee. Last week, he issued a report documenting at least 17 mistakes, including omitted information, in the FBI’s application to monitor Mr. Page.

