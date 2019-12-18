Impeachment news coverage has erupted with a shower of caustic content, speculation and premature conclusions about the future of President Trump and his administration. Social media is brimming with hashtags such as #MerryImpeachmas while progressive activist groups march in protests. Mr. Trump, however, has his own straightforward message for the 65-million-member army who voted for him — and Americans in general.

“By proceeding with an invalid impeachment, Democrats are violating their oaths of office, breaking their allegiance to the Constitution, and declaring open war on American democracy. There has been absolutely no due process,” the president says in a new public outreach to voters. “I have been misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented during this impeachment scam. This entire scam has never been about me though. The truth is Democrats are unwilling to accept that you won and that you now hold the power. No president ever could have endured or passed this many witch hunts. The only reason I’m still standing is because I have the power of the people on my side.”

He also has fierce and focused allies among multiple interest groups and organizations. None have drawn a line in the sand or marched in the street. They are instead, clearly stating their allegiance to Mr. Trump and are standing fast. Here’s one example.

“President Trump is the most effective pro-life president in the history of our nation. He has beyond delivered on his promises to the voters who elected him. Calls for impeachment have been partisan from the beginning and motivated in part by opposition to the President’s pro-life policy victories” says Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, a national grassroots pro-life group with 837,000 members.

“Susan B. Anthony List is proud to stand with President Trump and our field team will be working through Election Day to secure his reelection,” she vows.

THE REALITY CHECK

Another major pollster has revealed that President Trump’s favorability is increasing as the impeachment process against him continues.

“President Trump’s job approval rating has inched up again and is now at 45%. The president’s ratings have increased 6 percentage points since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against him in the fall,” writes Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy, citing a new poll conducted Dec. 2-15 and released Wednesday.

“The percentage who support these legislative actions has dipped slightly each time Gallup has polled on the matter since October,” he says. “Currently, 46% support impeachment and removal, down 6 percentage points from the first reading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, 51% oppose impeachment and removal — up 5 percentage points over the same period.”

This week, surveys from CNN and other news organizations also suggested the public is siding with Mr. Trump. Out of eight major polls monitored by Real Clear Politics, only two now indicate a slim majority of voters — 50% — still thinking Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“Support for impeachment is officially under water,” says Tom Bevan, founder of the news organization.

MEANWHILE IN SAN FRANCISCO

Things are not so great in the city that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls home. San Francisco has a dire sanitation problem and a homeless population that is without remedy or relief.

“Isn’t it ironic that germaphobes and exercise-conscious environmentalists are now in a city that’s awash in human waste, which is spreading hepatitis A outbreaks every year. Big outbreaks. Rats in the streets are feeding off of the garbage in sewage. Typhus, typhoid fever, rotten bacterial infections and even the plague may be coming,” Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel tells prime-time host Tucker Carson.

The physician called the situation a “disgrace” overlooked by both city and the state.

“To actually solve this problem, we have to offer bathroom facilities in temporary shelters, get cots, get food. This is what has to happen in California. It’s the only way to avoid a burgeoning health emergency,” says Dr. Siegel, adding that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson prefers this protocol.

“The share of chronically homeless people in San Francisco is still exceedingly high compared with most other cities. This pattern is starkly contrasted with the city’s excess wealth: On average, a San Francisco resident earns about $96,677 a year, nearly double the median household income in the U.S. The city’s feces problem is a visible reminder of the gap between its rich and poor,” Business Insider notes.

REVISITING BENGHAZI

Judicial Watch reveals that a hearing will be held Thursday in federal court before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth regarding “continuing discovery in the Clinton email scandal.”

The watchdog organization says the court is considering whether to let its lawyers question former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a top aide “in person and under oath” regarding both the email matter and the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens.

“Judicial Watch uncovered new evidence of Clinton email misconduct and cover-up,” says Tom Fitton, president of the group. “The Clinton email scandal and the related Benghazi scandal are not going away. It is well past time for Mrs. Clinton to explain her email scheme to the court.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of U.S. voters say impeachment proceedings will make it “more likely” that President Trump will be reelected; 64% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 34% of voters overall say the proceedings will make it “less likely” that he will be reelected; 13% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 55% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall say impeachment will not have much impact on the election; 15% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 17% don’t know or have no opinion; 7% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

Source: A POLITICO/MORNING CONSULT poll of 1,991 REGISTERED U.S. VOTERS conducted Dec. 14-15.

