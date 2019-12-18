By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - Jurors on Wednesday began deliberations in trial of a mother accused of participating in beatings that led to her 10-year-old daughter’s February 2018 death. The defense said the mother was also a victim of abuse and that her estranged husband inflicted the fatal wounds.

Attorneys painted vastly different pictures of Sharon Carrillo in their closing arguments Tuesday. Prosecutors told jurors that Carrillo was an active participant in beating the victim, Marissa Kennedy. But the defense suggested there was no evidence that Carrillo “is anything other than a gentle, quiet soul.”

Carrillo is charged with the murder in the death of her daughter, who was repeatedly abused in Stockton Springs. The crime shocked the state and spurred changes in the state’s child protection system.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Trump vows to make Democrats pay in 2020 for impeachment
Actress Kirstie Alley blasts democratic socialists: It's like calling yourself 'gentle Nazi'

Her estranged husband Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to Marissa’s murder earlier this year and is serving a 55-year sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide