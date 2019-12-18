The Justice Department will increase the number of federal law enforcement agents in seven cities across the country to help them fight violent crime, Attorney General William P. Barr said Wednesday.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Relentless Pursuit, is the Trump administration’s most recent plan to prioritize violent crime in the nation’s most beleaguered cities.

“We are going to provide substantial resources to state and local law enforcement that will have a long-term and lasting effect,” Mr. Barr said at a press conference in Detroit attended by the heads of the nation’s four federal law enforcement agencies.

Under the two-pronged plan, the Justice Department will increase the number of federal agents, analysts and equipment in the selected cities. The department will also allocate $71 million in federal grants to bolster local and state police departments.

The money will be used to hire new officers, pay overtime and upgrade department equipment and technology.

Mr. Barr said the Justice Department’s level of funding to the program could be increased.

The cities picked for the program are Detroit, Memphis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Albuquerque.

“We selected these cities based on a number of factors, including violent crime,” Mr. Barr said. “It was very important to have local partners that were effective and working with our joint task force.”

