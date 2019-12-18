By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged with the random killing of a well-known Christmas tree farmer is due in court for his first appearance.

Maine State Police said Quinton Hanna of Freeport is due in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland on Thursday morning. He faces numerous charges, including murder, stemming from the death of 82-year-old James Pearson on Sunday morning and an unrelated attempted murder in West Bath that same day.

Hanna allegedly killed Pearson in the front yard of his Scarborough home, police have said. Pearson and his wife founded a tree farming business in 1969 and have been fixtures in the community for decades.

Hanna’s attorney, Andrew Wright, declined to comment on the case on Wednesday. He said he’ll represent Hanna in court on Thursday.

