A man convicted on murder charges stemming from a deadly 1993 fire at two western Pennsylvania apartment buildings will get a new trial after prosecutors discovered evidence that had never been turned over to the defense.

A judge made the decision in an order filed Tuesday.

Daniel Carnevale has maintained his innocence since he was initially questioned following the fires in Bloomfield, which left three people dead. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office initially opposed his bid for a new trial, but eventually consented based on recently discovered evidence. Authorities say a report was found this fall in a case file that showed one Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms chemist disagreed with the findings of another about accelerants being found at the fire scene.

In the newly discovered report, the chemist who reviewed the original work called the initial results “meaningless.”

