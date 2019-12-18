By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Court documents said law enforcement officers encountered Joshua Simard, 31, of Auburn, at a hotel in Bedford in 2018. Officers seized two backpacks from him that contained a handgun, ammunition, over $6,000 in cash, over 150 grams of cocaine, digital scales and a suspected drug ledger.

Simard previously pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

