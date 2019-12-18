Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said Wednesday his team did not reach a conclusion on whether anti-Trump bias influenced the FBI’s botched application to wiretap a Trump campaign figure.

In a report released last week, Mr. Horowitz concluded the FBI’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court application to monitor Carter Page was riddled with errors, omissions and mistakes.

Mr. Horowitz told a Senate panel Wednesday he could not say for certain if animosity toward President Trump factored into the FBI’s mistakes.

“As to the FISA decisions and the errors or problems, we don’t reach a motivation or conclusion,” he said, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“I think it is important for readers to read the report themselves. Our job as inspectors general is transparency, to get the facts out there. That is what we are trying to do here,” Mr. Horowitz said.

“It is very hard to look at this evidence and get in people’s minds,” he continued. “What was the motivation for decisions?”

Mr. Horowitz is testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. It is his second testimony before the Senate in as many weeks.

