Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday the House impeachment vote is a “disgrace” and that Democrats are trying to “run down” President Trump because they can’t run against him in 2020.

“The truth is they are trying to impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president. They’re trying to run down this president because they know they can’t run against our record,” he told supporters at a “Workers for Trump” event in Saginaw, Michigan. “They’re pushing this partisan impeachment because they know they can’t stop you from giving President Donald Trump four more years in the White House.”

Mr. Pence accused House Democrats of running a “sham investigation” that seeks to overturn the will of voters who swept Mr. Trump into office in 2016. He cited Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pledge to pursue impeachment only if it were overwhelming, compelling and bipartisan.

“Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a disgrace,” Mr. Pence said. “It sets a dangerous precedent.”

As the House Democrats cued up the impeachment vote, Mr. Pence — the man who’d be president if Senate Republicans wanted Mr. Trump out — is demonstrating his loyalty in the heartland.

Indeed, the genial Midwesterner with neatly cropped hair and a squinty gaze has shown no sign of straying from Mr. Trump, a strident New Yorker, as the pair get ready for a rock ‘em-sock ‘em 2020 campaign.

Mr. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by a slim margin. It is among six electoral vote-rich states that pro-Trump operatives are desperate to win again.

Mr. Pence landed in the state ahead of an evening “Keep America Great” rally in Battle Creek that will serve as Mr. Trump’s public rejoinder Wednesday to the historic House vote to impeach.

The vice president shuttled to the Saginaw event in a coach bus that features a large image of him standing side-by-side with Mr. Trump.

“Hello, Michigan! And Merry Christmas,” Mr. Pence told cheering attendees. “Thank you for being here on a blustery Michigan day, and a day when there’s a lot of bluster in D.C. as well.”

The House is debating articles of impeachment that allege the president abused his office by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to assist investigations that could benefit Mr. Trump politically.

Democrats also say Mr. Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to turn over relevant documents or let specific administration witnesses testify about a hold the administration placed on military aid to Ukraine.

The Senate is set to hold a trial in January, though Republicans have declared that Mr. Trump will not be removed.

Mr. Pence would become president if Mr. Trump were ousted, though the vice president wasn’t having it.

“Michigan and America need four more years of President Donald J. Trump in the White House,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence rattled off a list of Mr. Trump’s greatest hits, from demanding more military funding to nominating a slate of “principled conservatives” to federal appeals courts. He cited the soaring stock market, progress on the president’s signature border wall a U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that bolsters automotive workers’ wages.

As House Democrats highlight concessions, Mr. Pence said the White House deserves full credit for the deal.

“Make no mistake about it, Michigan,” Mr. Pence said. “When it comes to the USMCA, President Donald Trump got it done.”

The Trump campaign organized the Saginaw event with help from Terry Bowman, chairman of the Workers for Trump Coalition. He invited rank-and-file labor union members to the event.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Pence’s office slammed House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff for his handling of the whistleblower complaint that launched the impeachment inquiry.

The office also recounted instances in which Mr. Schiff suggested the whistleblower would testify at some point.

The broadside came after Mr. Schiff accused Mr. Pence of potentially misleading his panel about a conversation he had with Mr. Zelensky.

Mr. Schiff wants Mr. Pence to declassify information from the Sept. 18 call.

