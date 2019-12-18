HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - The Maine Ethics Commission on Wednesday fined the inaugural committee of Gov. Janet Mills $2,000. Democratic Senate candidate Betsy Sweet, meanwhile, agreed to repay more than $8,000 in taxpayer money used to fund her 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Mills’ committee was fined for continuing to collect donations past the deadline set by law for accepting contributions.

The committee paid off its more than $60,000 expense to the Augusta Civic Center on Dec. 2 following a $43,000 donation in late November from financier and philanthropist S. Donald Sussman, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Sweet, meanwhile, was faulted after an audit revealed she was reimbursed from the state’s Clean Election program for purchases made before she qualified for the program in April 2018.

Some of those expenses were for renting campaign space in her home, vehicle travel and other expenses, the Bangor Daily News reported. Commission auditors also found Sweet was reimbursed for $1,950 in phone bills for five different lines, but only one of them was used solely for campaign purposes.

Frank O’Hara, Sweet’s gubernatorial campaign treasurer, described the errors as “an honest mistake.”

Sweet is one of four Democrats running in 2020 for the party’s nomination to face U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.