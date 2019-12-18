By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A 26-year-old South Carolina woman and her 1-year-old son have been found fatally shot in their apartment, authorities say.

Mel’lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah Jackson, were both found suffering at least one gunshot wound Tuesday night at their home in Graniteville, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Columbia, news outlets report, citing an Aiken County coroner’s statement.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and Elijah was taken to a hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. Their autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. The county sheriff’s office is investigating.

