Wednesday, December 18, 2019

A Pennsylvania mother has pleaded no contest to murder charges for the drug overdose death of her toddler daughter.

Brittany Higgins, 30, entered her plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. The Greencastle woman also agreed to testify against her boyfriend and another man charged in the case.

Authorities say Higgins’ 3-year-old daughter, Logan Starliper, died of mixed-drug toxicity in January 2018. Methamphetamine and an opioid used to treat drug addiction were found in her system.

Authorities say the toddler had not been checked on for more than 20 hours on the day she died. They have not said how the drugs got in the girl’s system.

