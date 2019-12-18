A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate runs afoul of the Constitution now that it is no longer a tax.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, remanded the case back to the lower court to evaluate whether other parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, can still stand.

“There is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power,” wrote Judge Jennifer Elrod, a Bush appointee.

Judge Carolyn King, a Carter appointee, dissented, saying she would hold the coverage requirement legal.

When the Affordable Care Act was first enacted, one provision required individuals to purchase health insurance or else pay a penalty to the Internal Revenue Service. The aim was to broaden the coverage pool to lower premiums.

After facing a number of legal battles, the Supreme Court upheld the individual mandate in 2012, saying it was a tax under the Constitution’s taxing powers.

But in 2017, as part of the Republican majority’s tax overhaul bill, the penalty for failing to purchase healthcare coverage was changed to zero — leading to the current legal battle over whether the individual mandate can still legally stand as a tax.

The court’s decision Wednesday will revive the Obamacare wars as President Trump contends with impeachment and gets ready for a bruising reelection battle.

Mr. Trump and his GOP allies failed to replace the Affordable Care Act as promised in 2017 until they utilized the tax bill as an avenue to chip away at the least popular part of the healthcare law.

State GOP plaintiffs seized on that change, reasoning that if the mandate is no longer collecting money, is it not the “tax” that Chief Justice John G. Roberts relied on in upholding the health law five years earlier.

Blue-state attorneys general have argued in court the mandate is still on the books and, furthermore, Congress clearly intended to leave the rest of the law alone when it gutted the mandate.

A district court judge in Texas agreed with the red states, setting up the appellate battle.

The circuit court said it could no longer view the mandate as an enforceable tax, though it is unclear what else is in peril — for example, protections for sick Americans or the expansion of Medicaid coverage in dozens of states and subsidies for middle-class Americans who buy insurance on their own.

The judges suggested the district court’s ruling may have been overly broad, and that the lower court should conduct a “granular” review of which parts are tethered to the mandate. However, it said it wouldn’t prescribe how “fine-toothed that comb should be.”

“It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded. It may be that all of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate. It may also be that some of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, and some is not,” the judges wrote. “But it is no small thing for unelected, life-tenured judges to declare duly enacted legislation passed by the elected representatives of the American people unconstitutional. The rule of law demands a careful, precise explanation of whether the provisions of the ACA are affected by the unconstitutionality of the individual mandate as it exists today.”

Democrats seized on the fresh uncertainty, saying Mr. Trump cheered the state-driven lawsuit without a backup plan, potentially imperiling coverage for millions after promising insurance “for everyone” during the last campaign.

“Today’s ruling is the result of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans attempting to make dangerous health policy using the courts since they failed to succeed in Congress,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said Wednesday. “This is a blow to our nation’s health care system and the millions of Americans who have gained coverage and protections under the Affordable Care Act.”

The tension will also trickle down to Senate races, where liberals are eager to paint vulnerable Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as partly responsible for the case. She thwarted Mr. Trump’s Obamacare plans but voted for the tax bill that set the table for the lawsuit over the mandate.

The senator is among a handful of Republicans who urged the Trump administration’s Justice Department to reconsider its support for the lawsuit, saying Congress never intended to gut the law when it zapped the mandate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.