By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

DENVER (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty police officer was shot while intervening in a robbery at a suburban Denver gas station.

Sara Horan with the Arvada Police Department tells KMGH-TV the suspect was leaving the gas station Wednesday morning when the Denver officer tried to stop him outside. The suspect immediately opened fire and fled the scene. He is still on the run.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening. Investigators have not said where he was shot.

TOP STORIES
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Maxine Waters: 'I believe' Trump-Putin conspiracy 'even though I don't have the facts to prove it'

Horan says, “It’s going to be hard for the family, and we’re extremely fortunate that he’s alive.”

Multiple people saw the robbery and shooting, and police have surveillance video from the store.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide