Wednesday, December 18, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Three people inside a North Carolina home were bound and beaten and now police are looking for three men believed to have carried out the attack.

One of the suspects knocked on the door of a house in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, news outlets reported citing a news release from police. The suspect struck a 26-year-old man who answered the door with a gun.

The three suspects entered the home and bound the hands and feet of the 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old, police said.

Using a firearm, a stun gun, a knife and a blunt instrument, police say the three men severely injured the man and the woman while they were tied up. The injuries included blunt force trauma, stab wounds and electrical burns, according to police. The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The man, woman and teen were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say all three are expected to eventually recover.

