Wednesday, December 18, 2019

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities arrested two suspects after a woman was shot and seriously wounded in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old woman was shot multiple times, police said. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The suspects fled after the shooting, which happened just before 9 a.m. About an hour later authorities arrested two suspects after finding their vehicle near Becker, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Police said the suspects knew the victim and that the attack was not random.

