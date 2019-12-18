By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A man has been charged with sexually battering people who were working out at a Louisiana university recreation center, campus police said.

Officers were called to Louisiana State University’s gym on Monday where a person reported a man had pressed his genitals against a victim as they were working out, charging documents obtained by news outlets said. A second person told police they witnessed him do the same to another victim who was using a weight machine.

Police charged Darren Brewton with two counts of sexual battery. Security video backed up the victims’ accounts, and officers were able to track him down because he presented his identification to get into the university building, investigators said.

Brewton was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on Tuesday.

