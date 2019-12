BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - Police say multiple people have been stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center and that a suspect has been apprehended.

Police in the city of Beaverton said the attack happened Wednesday morning near a Wells Fargo bank.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.