SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Hundreds of people have rallied in Salt Lake City to support impeaching President Donald Trump.

Speakers at the Tuesday night rally included former appeals-court judge Fred Voros and former Congresswoman Karen Shepherd. Attendees carried signs like “No one is above the law” and messages urging occasional Republican Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney to “do the right thing.”

Organizer Jamie Carter says impeachment isn’t about right or left leaning politics, but rather about moral rights and wrongs.

A handful of the protesters also carried signs identifying themselves as Republicans or conservatives who don’t agree with the president, the Deseret News reported.

Polls have indicated Utah residents are split on the issue.

