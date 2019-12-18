By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019

A member of the Washington Post’s Congressional team tweeted Wednesday evening a photo of several Post reporters celebrating “Merry Impeachmas.”

Rachael Bade accompanied a photo of herself, Karoun Demirjian, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis smiling around a restaurant table with “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team! ⁦@pkcapitol is buying.”

TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment: Undisputed evidence that he abused his power
Kirstie Alley blasts democratic socialists: It's like calling yourself 'gentle Nazi'
Trump vows to make Democrats pay in 2020 for impeachment

While it’s unremarkable for people to go out to dinner or drinks after a long or stressful day at work — which Wednesday definitely was for political reporters in Washington — the use of a progressive taunt term celebrating President Trump’s impeachment drew the ire of the Trump re-election campaign.

“Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke,” wrote Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for the 2020 reelection team.

“Media needs to stop acting like they are ‘impartial,’” he concluded.

White House Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham added: “Fair & balanced journalism everyone. Democracy dies over chips & guac.”

Other Twitter users replied to the photo with comments like “Way to live down to the conservative caricature…” and “enemy of the people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide