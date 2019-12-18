A member of the Washington Post’s Congressional team tweeted Wednesday evening a photo of several Post reporters celebrating “Merry Impeachmas.”
Rachael Bade accompanied a photo of herself, Karoun Demirjian, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis smiling around a restaurant table with “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team! @pkcapitol is buying.”
While it’s unremarkable for people to go out to dinner or drinks after a long or stressful day at work — which Wednesday definitely was for political reporters in Washington — the use of a progressive taunt term celebrating President Trump’s impeachment drew the ire of the Trump re-election campaign.
“Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke,” wrote Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for the 2020 reelection team.
“Media needs to stop acting like they are ‘impartial,’” he concluded.
White House Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham added: “Fair & balanced journalism everyone. Democracy dies over chips & guac.”
Other Twitter users replied to the photo with comments like “Way to live down to the conservative caricature…” and “enemy of the people.”
