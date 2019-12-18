The Trump campaign is renewing a furious attack against vulnerable Democratic lawmakers and party leaders who vote for impeachment.

Throughout the day on social media, the campaign’s rapid-response team plans to call out 30 House Democrats in pro-Trump districts for putting party over country. Those lawmakers also have been the target of a $10-million-plus advertising campaign by Trump allies urging them to vote no on impeachment.

The campaign is also targeting Democratic leaders such as House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler of New York, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff of California, with real-time fact-checking online during the impeachment debate in the House.

“Democrats are preparing to make the biggest mistake in American history because they can’t get past their blind hatred of President Trump,” said campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine ahead of the impeachment vote. “Team Trump will hold Democrats accountable for every lie they make today and voters will hold them accountable in November 2020.”

She said events on Wednesday offer “a clear contrast — Dems in the swamp on one side overturning the 2016 election and the other side President Trump is rallying freedom-loving Americans who gather today to celebrate the greatness of our country.”

Mr. Trump will hold a “Merry Christmas rally” Wednesday night in Battle Creek, Michigan.

SEE ALSO: Impeachment debate opens with partisan clash: ‘This is a sad day’

