Another major poll has revealed that President Trump’s favorability is increasing as the impeachment process against him continues.

“President Trump’s job approval rating has inched up again and is now at 45%. The president’s ratings have increased six percentage points since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against him in the fall,” wrote Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy, citing numbers from a poll conducted Dec. 2-15 and released Wednesday.

“Americans remain split on whether to impeach and remove Trump from office, but the percentage who support these legislative actions has dipped slightly each time Gallup has polled on the matter since October,” he said.

“Currently, 46% support impeachment and removal, down six percentage points from the first reading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, 51% oppose impeachment and removal — up five percentage points over the same period,” Mr. McCarthy noted.

This week, surveys from CNN and other news organizations also reflected a trends suggesting the public is siding with Mr. Trump. Out of eight major polls impeachment monitored by Real Clear Politics, only two now suggest that a bare majority of voters — 50% — still think Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially underwater,” said Tom Bevan, founder of the news organization.

