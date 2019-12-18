Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat, voted present on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday.

“After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no,” she said in a statement released after the vote.

Ms. Gabbard is running for the Democratic presidential nomination but has been trailing in the polls with about two percent, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

She said she believed Mr. Trump committed wrongdoing, but couldn’t vote to impeach him because the process lacked bipartisan support.

“When I cast my vote in support of the impeachment inquiry nearly three months ago, I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor. Tragically, that’s what it has been,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.