By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Assets seized in connection to an illegal sports betting ring in Maine makes this year’s total collected by the U.S. attorney’s office almost $20 million.

Stephen Mardigan, 63, pleaded guilty in May 2018 to illegal gambling, money laundering and filing a false tax return, Bangor Daily News reported.

Investigators estimate that Mardigan made between $9 and $12 million during about two decades of sports betting. Court documents indicate he took bets on professional and college football, baseball, basketball, car racing, and golf. The bests ranged from $20 to $10,000.

In January, Mardigan was sentenced to 15 months in prison and was ordered to forfeit about $13 million in property as well as $1.1 million in cash.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maine says last fiscal year it collected more than $19.8 million. The previous year it collected $3.9 million.

