ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal Anchorage shooting at an east-side gas station.

Tierre Eady, 43, is wanted on warrants for counts of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Sales, 42, Anchorage police said Tuesday night.

Police shortly after 10 a.m. Monday received a call of shots fired at a Holiday gas station across the street from Mountain View Lions Community Park.

Officers found Sales with life-threatening injuries. He died as emergency responders attempted to give him aid.

The shooting followed an altercation between Eady and Sales, police said.

Eady is 6-feet tall with short, cropped black hair and brown eyes. Police warned that he is considered armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached.

