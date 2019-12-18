By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A white supremacist gang member was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder for stabbing to death a 22-year-old man at a bar.

Jurors in Santa Ana, California convicted Craig Tanber, 40, in the death of Shayan Mazroei, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Authorities said Tanber punched and stabbed Mazroei, who was of Iranian descent, after Tanber’s girlfriend hurled racist insults at him at a Laguna Niguel bar in 2015.

TOP STORIES
Intel Chair Adam Schiff: Trump made 'veiled threat' to me on eve of impeachment vote
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Trump vows to make Democrats pay in 2020 for impeachment

The girlfriend and Mazroei spit on each other, the statement said, and the couple was asked to leave the bar.

Tanber waited outside and attacked Mazroei when the bouncer for the bar stepped away, the statement said.

Tanber is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7. He was previously convicted of helping to kill a man who stole from the former girlfriend of a white supremacist gang member, the statement said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide