Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang warned his party Thursday it had become “obsessed” with impeachment and risked blowing the next election by not focusing on the root issues that helped President Trump get elected.

He said some Democrats think Mr. Trump got elected thanks to Russia, rather than because he tapped into frustrations of voters who felt forgotten by Washington. The entrepreneur said the path to victory in 2020 runs through them.

“We have to stop being obsessed over impeachment … and start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place,” he said as seven of the party’s candidates faced off in a debate.

His answer was in stark contrast to the others on stage, who embraced impeachment and vowed to make the case to Americans that Mr. Trump has to go.

“This is a global Watergate,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Yet few of them seemed to have much hope of success.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the importance of impeachment is in clarifying the race next November.

“That means we need a candidate who can draw sharp distinctions,” she said — though she didn’t mention who she felt that would disqualify.

