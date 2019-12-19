By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (AP) - A law enforcement officer in Tennessee fatally shot a person Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting involved the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted. Smith County is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Nashville.

Details of what led to the shooting weren’t immediately released, but no law enforcement officers were injured, the bureau said.

Agents were gathering information and evidence, and the bureau said more information would be released later in the day.

