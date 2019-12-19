Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said former Vice President Joseph R. Biden would essentially preserve the status quo under Mr. Biden’s health care proposal, which builds on Obamacare and calls for a public health insurance option.

“Under Joe’s plan, essentially, we retain the status quo,” Mr. Sanders said at the Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

Mr. Biden said that’s “not true.”

Mr. Sanders said that whereas an average family is now spending 20% of their income on health care, costs would go down dramatically under his “Medicare for All” government-run system.

Mr. Biden responded by saying Mr. Sanders‘ plan would cost an estimated $30 trillion over 10 years.

“The idea that you’re going to be able to save that person making $60,000 a year on Medicare for All is absolutely preposterous,” he said.

Mr. Sanders conceded that taxes would go up under his plan, but said premiums, co-pays, and deductibles would be eliminated.

