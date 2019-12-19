Sen. Bernard Sanders was challenged Thursday over former President Barack Obama’s recent suggestion that the world would be better off with women and younger people in power by pointing out “I’m white as well.”

Mr. Sanders said he disagreed with Mr. Obama, saying the problem with U.S. government isn’t race or gender, it’s wealth.

“The issue is where power resides in America, and it’s not white or black or male or female. We are living in a nation increasingly becoming an oligarchy,” he said.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who served eight years as Mr. Obama’s right-hand man, but who would be the oldest president ever inaugurated, said he wasn’t discouraged by his former partner’s words.

“He wasn’t talking about me,” Mr. Biden insisted, adding that being old is actually something Democrats should value.

“I’m running because I’ve been around,” he said.

