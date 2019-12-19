President Trump’s reelection campaign launched a “Democrats for Trump” outreach effort Thursday aimed at attracting disaffected Democrats “who will refuse to support witch hunts, sham impeachments, or radical big government socialist policies.”

As it attempts to expand the president’s appeal to Democrats, the group “will highlight the many victories President Trump has achieved for all Americans,” the campaign said.

“President Trump speaks for a generation of Democrats who feel abandoned by today’s partisan tactics,” said Tony Mace, sheriff of Cibola County, New Mexico. “Coastal elitists and left-wing radicals have seized the Democrat Party, and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has pushed many of us over the cliff with this impeachment charade.”

In the latest Gallup poll, Mr. Trump’s job performance is approved of by 8% of Democrats. But campaign officials see an opportunity to attract more traditionally Democratic voters to the president’s side, including black voters.

“From the sham impeachment to the outright embrace of socialism, the Democrat party of today is unrecognizable and leaving moderate Democrats behind,” said campaign manager Brad Parscale. “For Democrats who feel abandoned by the socialist radicalization of their party, there is room for you on Team Trump and we welcome you to join the movement and a president that are putting America first.”

The campaign said polling has consistently shown that Americans are rejecting the House Democrats‘ impeachment inquiry. Internal campaign polling also showed trouble next year for 30 House Democrats in pro-Trump districts because of the impeachment.

A USA Today poll this week showed a spike in the number of undecided Democrats in their party’s presidential primary. A total of 57% of the Democrats surveyed said they might change their mind before the primaries and caucuses next year.

