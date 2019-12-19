President Trump said Thursday it’s the “Senate’s call” to address the House-passed articles of impeachment against him, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi balked at sending the action to the Senate for a trial.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want[s] to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

After the House approved two articles of impeachment Wednesday night, Mrs. Pelosi said she would wait to send the articles to the Republican-led Senate until she and her troops are assured there will be a fair trial.

Senate Republicans have virtually guaranteed they will acquit Mr. Trump of the accusations of abuse of power and obstructing Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

The president blasted the House process as partisanship run amok.

“I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” Mr. Trump said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, called the House Democrats’ delay a “crazy idea.”

“If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President,” Mr. Graham tweeted. “Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency. It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances.”

He said Democrats “have finally realized they have a very WEAK case which NEVER should have been brought forward to begin with.”

