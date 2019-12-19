By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence in the death of a pedestrian who was struck by her car on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Reno.

Washoe County Jail records show Francene Irene Vasquez was being held without bail Thursday on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. They don’t indicate if she has a lawyer.

She was arrested in connection with the accident on I-80 near the Boomtown casino at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. One of the westbound lanes was closed until about midnight.

TOP STORIES
Kirstie Alley blasts democratic socialists: It's like calling yourself 'gentle Nazi'
2020 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present' on impeachment
Nancy Pelosi has gone rogue

KOLO-TV reports the Nevada Highway Patrol is still trying to figure out why the pedestrian was walking on the interstate. The victim’s name has not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide