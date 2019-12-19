Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tore into Pete Buttigieg on Thursday over a recent fundraising event Mr. Buttigieg held in a California “wine cave.”

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Ms. Warren said at the Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, shot back that he’s the only candidate on the stage who isn’t “a millionaire or a billionaire.”

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” he said. “Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine.”

Ms. Warren said she doesn’t “sell access to my time.”

“I don’t do call time with millionaires and billionaires,” she said. “I don’t meet behind closed doors with big-dollar donors.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota interjected to say that she “did not come here to listen to this argument.”

“I came here to make a case for progress,” she said.

“And I have never even been to a wine cave. I’ve been to the Wind Cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you go to,” she said, apparently referring to the national park.

