A former postal worker admitted Wednesday to accepting cash bribes to steal envelopes containing credit cards and turn them over to schemers.

Jaquan Miller, 30, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal mail. He now faces up to five years in state prison when he’s sentenced March 25.

Federal prosecutors say Miller worked as a mail carrier in Jersey City from the summer of 2017 through August 2018. They say he delivered the stolen envelopes to two men who led the scheme, as well as others involved in the conspiracy.

The stolen credit cards were used to buy electronics and other items at area stores.

