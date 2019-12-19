LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Lawrence man has been charged with killing a woman on a scooter while driving drunk.

Forty-three-year-old Eric Spaeth is free on $75,000 bond. He was charged this week with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter, in the death of 24-year-old Elizabeth Allen. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, his second offense, and driving while suspended, The Lawrence Journal-World reports.

The crash report said Allen and her scooter were dragged under Spaeth’s truck in August before he drove off the road. Police said in a news release that Spaeth had a 0.205% blood alcohol content, more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit.

Online court records didn’t indicate that he had retained an attorney or that one had been appointed to defend him.

