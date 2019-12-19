By MOHAMED SHARUHAN - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

MALE, Maldives (AP) - Maldives police said they have raided a religious group on island and arrested three people suspected of spreading violent extremism and recruiting people to join foreign terrorist groups.

Mohamed Basheer, a police officer in charge of serious and organized crime, said in a television interview that the raid was conducted Wednesday on the island northeast of the capital, Male.

Police said they received information about an isolated “quasi community” on the island which deprived women and children of their basic rights.

The group forced women and children to sever all ties with the outside community, prevented children from attending schools and being vaccinated, and forced them into child marriages, a police statement said. It said the group promoted radicalization and the recruiting of people for foreign extremist organizations.

Maldives, known for its luxury island resorts, is a Sunni Muslim nation where practicing or preaching other faiths are banned by law. The country is reported to have had the highest number of foreign fighters in Syria, where the Islamic State group was active. Police say some of them have returned to the Maldives and are spreading radical ideologies there, according to the Maldives Independent newspaper..

