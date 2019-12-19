LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A man convicted of stealing cash from the Islamic Center of Lawrence in August was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Amadou O. Bah, 32, pleaded no contest Sept. 7 to burglary. As part of the plea, a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge were dropped.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Bah was identified through surveillance video, which showed a man using bolt cutters to remove two cash donations boxes and taking cash from a third donation box.

Bah’s attorney, Julia Butler, said at his plea hearing that Bah holds a permanent resident card and he was aware the felony conviction could affect his immigration status.

If his probation is revoked, Bah faces an underlying prison sentence of 18 months in prison,

