By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

HUDSON, N.C. (AP) - A man who ran from law enforcement officers during a traffic stop was shot and killed after he fired at officers and then ran into a furniture plant, leading to a standoff and shootout, authorities said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a series of Facebook posts that Hudson police stopped a car on Thursday morning and found the driver was armed. The sheriff’s office says the man ran from the stop and and fired at officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon, 28, was later spotted by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper running into a furniture plant and firing at officers. Workers inside the plant were evacuated.

The sheriff’s office said attempts to negotiate with Witherspoon failed and he was shot and killed after engaging U.S. Marshals. There was no information on what that engagement involved, and a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking additional comment.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers were hurt.

