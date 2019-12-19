While the political jockeying gets more attention, candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential race are advancing serious policy proposals. The Washington Times takes a weekly look at some of them that may have flown under the radar.

Former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg on Thursday released a health care proposal that includes a “Medicare-like” public option for health insurance and stops short of a more universal “Medicare for All” program championed by the left.

Mr. Bloomberg’s plan would allow people to buy into the health insurance policy that would be administered by the federal government and paid for by customer premiums — in line with the health care visions of more moderate candidates such as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

“We will reverse the president’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act, reach universal coverage, reduce costs for all Americans, increase support for rural communities, and fix our broken healthcare system once and for all,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

The plan would provide tax credits for people whose health insurance premiums total more than 8.5% of their income and conduct “aggressive” efforts to sign up people for insurance.

It also would cap out-of-network hospital prices at 200% of Medicare rates, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, and eliminate “surprise” medical bills by requiring in-network doctors to accept in-network rates.

Warren on ‘financial corruption’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Tuesday released a plan intended to combat financial corruption in the U.S. and abroad.

Among other priorities, Ms. Warren would try to expand the United States’ capability to go after foreign officials who “extort” American companies and work with Congress to toughen anti-bribery laws so that illicit funds can’t be laundered through the U.S. banking system.

She also would boost real estate disclosure requirements to try to cut down on corrupt oligarchs and dictators investing in U.S. real estate.

Ms. Warren also would prohibit U.S. subsidiaries of foreign companies and firms with meaningful foreign ownership from spending money to influence American elections.

She would prioritize enforcement against financial institutions that “knowingly facilitate illicit transactions” and target “corrupt kleptocrats” who shuttle money from their home countries and try to park it overseas.

Buttigieg on Hispanics

Mr. Buttigieg on Monday introduced policies designed to usher in a “new era” for Hispanics that includes a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally and more investments in Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Mr. Buttigieg would put up to $10 billion in federal money to establish a fund for “underrepresented” entrepreneurs, including Hispanics, and award 25% of federal contracting money, or $100 billion, to small business owners from underrepresented groups.

“Whether it is the disenfranchisement of the people of Puerto Rico or Latino neighborhoods denied access to clean air and water, Latinos in the United States have been burdened for too long by a legacy of systemic discrimination,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

The plan also calls for a path to citizenship for the approximately 11 million immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally and a reduction in the backlog of family-based visas, among other immigration policy priorities.

Mr. Buttigieg would add $10 billion to a safe drinking water fund and offer $5 billion in grants through a clean energy bank to try to expand access to safe drinking water, an issue his campaign said disproportionately affects Latino communities.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a national museum of the American Latino and an expansion of the representation of Hispanic people and history in the National Parks system.

Steyer on taxes

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer on Monday called for instituting a “wealth tax” on the highest earners in the U.S., taxing all income the same way whether it’s “earned” or “passive,” and giving a 10% tax cut to the middle class.

Mr. Steyer’s campaign said his “wealth tax” on the top 0.1% of American families would generate $1.7 trillion in revenue over 10 years.

He also would tax all income the same, whether it comes from employment or investments.

The proposal to tax “earned” and “passive” income at the same rate would generate an estimated $127 billion every year and help fund a tax cut for American families that earn less than $250,000 per year and individuals who earn less than $200,000 per year.

“Instead of the failed trickle-down theory of economics — we need a new Democratic narrative of how we prosper and thrive, together,” Mr. Steyer said.

His campaign estimated that 95% of Americans would receive the 10% tax cut.

