Thursday, December 19, 2019

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man beat his father to death with a golf club Thursday after the older man tried to stop his son from attacking a woman, authorities said.

Nicholas Smoot, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and domestic assault following the attack at a family home in Hillsboro. Sheriff Sheriff Dave Marshak said Nicholas Smoot was attacking his fiancee when his father intervened, KMOV reported.

Marshak said Smoot then began beating his father, Eric Smoot, 53, with a metal club. He died later at a hospital.

Smoot’s fiancee suffered injuries to her head and arms, police said.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Nicholas Smoot.

