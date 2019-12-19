By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina deputy accused of punching and hitting a man with a blunt object has been fired.

Minique Jackson, 38, was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s domestic violence unit Wednesday and and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, news outlets report.

Officers responded to Jackson’s home that morning and found a visibly injured man who reported being attacked by her, police said. Jackson was fired after her arrest, according to a statement by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden that said he was “deeply disappointed” in her conduct. She had been with the department since July 2008.

Jackson’s connection to the man is unclear, as is whether she has a lawyer.

