WALDORF, Md. (AP) - A convicted felon who authorities said cut off his ankle monitor months ago has been taken into custody in Maryland, federal officials said.

Deante Duckett, 34, was arrested without incident last week at a home in Waldorf, said Amanda Hils of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore and Washington Field Divisions, on Wednesday.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and ATF carried out a search warrant at the home on the same day as the arrest, Hils said in a release. A stolen pistol and a box of ammunition were seized during the search, authorities said.

Duckett is a five-time previously convicted felon, Hils said. The release states he had been under court-ordered supervised release since a felony firearms indictment indictment in May. He removed the monitoring device in July, officials said.

The ATF had previously offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It’s unclear whether Duckett had an attorney who could speak for him.

