Thursday, December 19, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities said a 72-year-old Beaverton woman named Janet Risch was fatally stabbed in Wednesday’s robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Risch, a customer, died at the scene. Debra Thompson, 53, of Beaverton was critically injured. Beaverton police said Thursday that both women were attacked by Salvator Martinez-Romero, 20.

When Martinez-Romero left the bank he confronted Ian Day, 26, in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, police said. The suspect assaulted Day and stole his car, according to police.

Martinez-Romero then drove toward Tigard and confronted a woman named Martha Bashir, 50, in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said he attacked her and stole her vehicle.

He drove her car to Tigard, then abandoned it and fled on foot. Officers captured Martinez-Romero nearby.

Day and Bashir were treated at local hospitals and released.

Martinez-Romero was arraigned Thursday afternoon on accusations of murder and attempted murder.

