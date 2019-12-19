By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved a $700,000 settlement in a lawsuit over a false arrest.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Karl Daschke and his wife Gretchen claimed their two sons were temporarily removed from their home because they refused to cooperate in a criminal investigation into break-ins and illegal parties at several high-end homes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 after the Daschkes said their older son was falsely identified as the mastermind behind a string of illegal parties that took place in the homes.

Charges against the then-16-year-old boy were dropped.

During the course of a yearlong investigation, the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed both boys from the family home but they were returned after a county juvenile court order days later.

