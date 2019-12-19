By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A serial robber has targeted Los Angeles-area banks since November and threatened to shoot everyone inside unless given cash, police said.

Investigators have robberies or attempts by the same man in Los Angeles and West Hollywood between Nov. 22 and Dec. 16, police said Wednesday.

The robber enters banks, approaches a teller window and makes the threat, the statement said.

Police did not release specific details of each crime.

